Colorado schools get nearly $121 million in federal emergency relief

COLORADO, USA — Nearly $121 million in emergency federal relief will be made available to Colorado school districts through the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes announced Tuesday

U.S. lawmakers in March passed the CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus bill with the aim of blunting the impact of an economic downturn set in motion by the global pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Money for districts can be used for a wide variety of expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic, including purchasing cleaning supplies and educational technology, providing support for at-risk students and providing summer learning opportunities as well as activities already allowed under other federal education laws.

The funding is Colorado’s portion of the $13 billion Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund designated for states under the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.

About 90% of the funding will be divided among school districts using the Title I formula that allocates federal funding each fiscal year for low-income students. The rest may be reserved at the state level for statewide support to districts in response to COVID-19 or to provide additional grant opportunities.