DENVER — The Colorado State Board of Education is meeting at 2 p.m. Monday to discuss the future of education in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis and State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy will be making presentations, according to the Board's agenda.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually. All board members will be participating remotely.

