CSU, CU Boulder requiring masks indoors regardless of vaccination status

COLORADO, USA — The University of Colorado Boulder said it will require masks in all public, indoor spaces beginning Friday regardless of vaccination status.
Meanwhile, Colorado State University (CSU) said students, faculty and staff who are unvaccinated will have to be tested twice weekly starting Monday.
CU Boulder
The university's Pandemic Response Office said in a letter to students, faculty and staff that the decision was made due to increased rates related to the delta variant of COVID-19.
"This requirement is a temporary precaution during the delta surge to supplement CU Boulder’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement by providing a multi-layered approach to keep our community safe," the letter read.
Face coverings will be required during the following situations:
- Classroom instruction
- Laboratory work
- Academic advising
- Any other activities in publicly-accessible indoor spaces.
Masks will continue to be required on Buff Busses in accordance with Regional Transportation District policies.
Face coverings will not be required if the following applies:
- In spaces that are not publicly accessible including residence halls, private offices and controlled-access facilities
- Children under the age of two
- Individuals who cannot medically tolerate a face covering
- Communication with anyone who is hearing-impaired or otherwise disabled
- Vaccinated faculty engaging in indoor instructional activity with at least six feet of separation from others
- Vaccinated researchers engaged in lab work with at least six feet of separation from others
- Individuals engaged in an instructional activity or lab work in situations where wearing a face covering would significantly impede the task such as vocal and instrumental performances or foreign language instruction
- Individuals actively engaged in a public safety role
- While seated and actively eating
- For identification purposes
Colorado State University
Masks are required inside all university buildings beginning immediately.
In a letter from CSU President Joyce McConnell, students, faculty and staff who are unvaccinated -- including those who have declared an exemption -- will have to be tested twice weekly starting Monday, August 16. The mandatory testing for unvaccinated people will continue indefinitely.
Health officials recommend wearing a mask in public and non-public settings whenever possible to anyone who is unvaccinated.
"We recognize the renewed mask requirement will be welcome news to many who are worried by the surge of delta variant cases, while others will be less supportive of this change,'' the letter read. "We encourage everyone in our campus community to display compassion for each other as we get through this next phase of the pandemic together. Thank you for taking care of yourselves and each other as we return to a more traditional on-campus experience for the fall 2021 semester."
