DENVER — The new year is here, and so is the 2020 Succeeds Prize application.

The Succeeds Prize, presented by Colorado Succeeds, 9NEWS and Colorado’s business leaders, recognizes the state’s most transformational and innovative schools and educators. In 2019, $150,000 was awarded to top-performing public schools and educators across the state in six categories.

The Succeeds Prize is now looking for outstanding educators and programs to award in 2020.

This year's application provides detailed examples of the types of learning opportunities Colorado Succeeds wants to highlight. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31.

> Download the application

All public educators and education providers are eligible to apply. All award categories in 2020 begin with the application. Educators must apply to win this year. No schools will be selected on data alone.

Colorado Succeeds is a nonprofit organization committed to the continuous improvement of the state’s education system and shaping the future of Colorado’s workforce, according to its website.

