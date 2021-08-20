Colorado Succeeds announces 2021 prize winners

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Succeeds has announced the 2021 winners of the Succeeds Prize, an award recognizing education programs developing agile learners and systems.
Each of the six winners receives $15,000 to support their work and featured in 9NEWS storytelling. 9NEWS sponsors the awards along with Colorado Succeeds and various members of the business community.
The 2021 winners are:
- Winner for Early Childhood Education, presented by PNC Bank: Mile High Early Learning
- Winner for Education Innovation, presented by Janus Henderson Investors: ACTION Zone, Aurora Public Schools
- Winner for Personalized Learning, presented by DaVita: Greeley-Evans School District 6
- Winner for Technology-Enabled Learning, presented by Ball Corporation: Warren Tech
- Winner for Experiential Learning, presented by Slalom: Colorado Youth Congress
- Winner for Career Exploration & Pathways, presented by TTEC: Clear Creek School District
The winners represent a range of forward-thinking education solutions that meet workforce demands, use innovative learning models, promote student agency, and prioritize the needs of students furthest from opportunity.
This is the fifth year the awards have been presented. An Early Childhood Education award was added this year to elevate the key role early learning plays in long-term outcomes for students.
