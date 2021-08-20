Colorado Succeeds announces 2021 prize winners

The Succeeds Prize honors Colorado programs that prepare students to thrive in an ever-changing world.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado Succeeds has announced the 2021 winners of the Succeeds Prize, an award recognizing education programs developing agile learners and systems.

Each of the six winners receives $15,000 to support their work and featured in 9NEWS storytelling. 9NEWS sponsors the awards along with Colorado Succeeds and various members of the business community.

The 2021 winners are:

The winners represent a range of forward-thinking education solutions that meet workforce demands, use innovative learning models, promote student agency, and prioritize the needs of students furthest from opportunity.

This is the fifth year the awards have been presented. An Early Childhood Education award was added this year to elevate the key role early learning plays in long-term outcomes for students.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.