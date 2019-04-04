COLORADO, USA — Seattle-based PayScale annually crunches data from college and university graduates to arrive at potential salary estimates for those who hold bachelor's degrees from those institutions.

The latest edition of the website's "College Salary Report" used alumni survey data from 3.2 million respondents — representing more than 4,000 higher education institutions — to arrive at early and mid-career earnings for those organizations' graduates.

Colorado School of Mines and United States Air Force Academy ranked in the top 20 nationwide; no other Colorado schools ranked in the top 100.

Universities with strong science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs make a strong showing in the rankings.

> To view the rankings of 20 Colorado universities based on early and mid-career salary estimates, click/tap here.

