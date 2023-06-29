Colorado universities signal modifying DEI approach after Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action

Colorado universities signaled they would modify their approach to diversity goals following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.

DENVER — Colorado universities signaled they would modify their approach to diversity goals following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down the race-based components of the admissions programs at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina.

Education officials said their commitment to “diversity, inclusion, equity and access” will “not diminish.”

But the overarching question facing universities is how.

A statement from the University of Colorado — signed by the president and chancellors — hints at how the educational system intends to achieve its diversity goals in light of the court's sweeping conclusion that "eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it."

"Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin," the court's opinion stated. "This Nation’s constitutional history does not tolerate that choice."

In response, the university noted that diversity also encompasses “demographic characteristics, while also encompassing diverse life experiences and perspectives.”

