Robbyn Wacker, a top fundraising official for the University of Northern Colorado, has been named president of St. Cloud State University, nearly two years after the college lost its president in a car crash.

Wacker will take over the position July 1, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, the organization that oversees St. Cloud State.

She will replace Interim President Ashish Vaidya, who took the helm after President Earl Potter III died in a Twin Cities car crash in June 2016. He had led the St. Cloud college since 2007.

Wacker currently is senior campaign advisor for UNC's Office of Development and Alumni Relations, where she's working on a $45 million fundraising campaign, the largest in that school's history.

