Commerce City cuts tax to offset proposed funding increase for schools

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City City Council passed a tax cut Tuesday night that they say would offset most of the taxpayer cost for a proposed funding increase for 27J Schools.

27J schools said in a statement that ballot measure 5B proposes funding to increase safety in schools, increase teachers' pay so the district can hire and keep good teachers, and hire more Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) and Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers so it can staff new STEM/CTE centers under construction at all high schools.

The proposal put the cost at eight mills, which is the equivalent to less than a dollar per day for the owners of a $500,000 home.

The tax cut will save Commerce City residents who live in the school district about six mills, so if the proposed funding increase passes, they would end up paying about two mills more than previously.

The city council cut a tax rate in one of its general improvement districts to help offset the cost of the proposed funding increase.

"By actually taking action, we can go out and tell the residents of this community that are affected by this mill levy, we are doing our part to offset that mill levy so you're not having to shoulder that cost all yourself," Commerce City Mayor Benjamine Huseman said.

"As the third lowest per-student-funded district in the state, 27J Schools struggles to hire and keep classroom teachers due to a drastic pay difference compared to other nearby districts," the 27J statement reads. "27J Schools also needs to significantly bolster its student safety program to meet the needs of the growing 22,000-student district. Plus, with the bond approved last year by voters, new STEM/Career and Technical Education centers are being constructed at each high school. But because last year's mill levy override was rejected by voters, those new facilities won't have the staff intended to complete those programs in the new centers."

