Community College of Aurora narrows presidential search to 3 finalists

CCA's presidential finalists will meet virtually with the community in April through public forums.

AURORA, Colo. — The search for the next president of Community College of Aurora (CCA) has been narrowed down to three finalists.

Dr. Mordecai Brownlee, Dr. Stephanie Fujii and Dr. Michelle Schutt are the finalists in the running to be the next president of CCA, announced Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia.

CCCS said the search advisory committee conducted a screening and preliminary interviews with applicants "in order to identify those best suited to lead CCA with long-term success."

The presidential finalists will meet virtually with the community in April through public forums to allow faculty, staff and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style and philosophies.

CCA presidential finalists in order of last name:

Dr. Mordecai Brownlee

Vice President for Student Success, St. Philip's College

Public forum: Tuesday, April 20: 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Stephanie Fujii

Vice President of Academic Affairs, Scottsdale Community College

Public forum: Wednesday, April 21: 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dr. Michelle Schutt

Vice President of Student Services, College of Southern Idaho

Public forum: Monday, April 19: 11:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on CCA’s website at CCAurora.edu.

Current CCA President Dr. Betsy Oudenhoven will step down on July 31 as part of her planned retirement ending 10 years of leadership at the college, said CCCS.

