Community College of Aurora selects new president

Dr. Mordecai Brownlee will lead CCA after a nationwide presidential search.

AURORA, Colo. — Dr. Mordecai Brownlee was selected Wednesday as the next president of Community College of Aurora (CCA).

Dr. Brownlee succeeds Dr. Betsy Oudenhoven, who announced in October that she was retiring at the end of July concluding a 42-year career in higher education.

Dr. Brownlee will assume the presidency on July 15, 2021, said Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia.

"I am immensely grateful to Chancellor Garcia, and CCA’s faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community supporters for the opportunity to serve this distinguished institution as its president," said Dr. Brownlee. "Raised by a single-mother who was an educator, I learned first-hand the importance of faith, hard work, sacrifice, and the responsibility we have as educators to empower the minds and lives of students through equitable learning environments and ample student support.

"CCA is an institution that has embraced this charge and as its president, every day I will be committed to serving as an example of the institution’s mission in action."

Dr. Brownlee has served at several public and private higher education institutions including St. Philip's College in Texas, the University of Charleston in West Virginia, Blinn College District in Texas, and Houston Baptist University.

Currently, Dr. Brownlee serves as vice president for student success at St. Philip's College.

"We wanted someone with an entrepreneurial spirit who would expand CCA’s reach and partnerships, and experience in strategic enrollment management who will be able to reverse the declines in students and revenues facing the institution during these challenging times," said Garcia.

"CCCS’s goals of diversity, equity and inclusion also called for someone who will champion learning environments that promote student success for Aurora’s growing and increasingly diverse communities," said Garcia. "Without a doubt, that candidate was Dr. Brownlee. His impressive background and progressive leadership style make him the best fit to advance CCA’s vision, mission, and values."

