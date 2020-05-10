Community College of Denver launches nation's first vet tech apprenticeship program

Students will work in local veterinary clinics more than 2,000 hours in addition to taking classes.

DENVER — Something is happening at the Community College of Denver (CCD) that has never happened anywhere in the United States before.

"We are the first Veterinary Technician Apprenticeship program in the country," said Apprenticeship Manager Jennifer Gunther.

CCD wants students to learn at school and at work, according to Gunther.

"Absolutely critical, this is a technical program," Gunther said. "Learning through a textbook is certainly a huge part of it, but then being able to implement that."

Mari Ramirez is a student who said she used to wonder where she should go to school.

"Once I found this and I found out that we were doing the apprenticeship program, that was perfect," Ramirez said. "It's awesome because it's like having a full-time job."

Gunther said students going through the apprenticeship will work more than 2,000 hours in a local veterinary clinic in addition to taking classes at CCD. Ramirez said she is excited.

"To be an apprentice as a vet tech, I think it's perfect because a lot of schools you really go in, you do all the textbook work, and then you get thrown into an internship and you're like, 'Oh, I have no idea how to handle an animal," Ramirez said.

Students will get paid for their work at the clinics, and Gunther said that is a big deal for many students at CCD.

"Some of them are the primary income in their household," Gunther said. "They have children that they're taking care of."

Now, students are studying how to take care of animals learning academic and hands-on lessons.

"Confidence is key when handling an animal," Ramirez said. "Animals definitely pick up your stress level."

But, Gunther said what this apprenticeship program is really accomplishing is allowing people to find their path in life of doing something they love.

"They've dreamed of being a veterinary technician and they haven't been able to do it and now they're like, 'Wow, I can work and go to school,'" Gunther said. "So, it's more attractive for those who have also felt like maybe school isn't an option for them."

Upon graduation of the apprenticeship program, students will earn an associate of applied science degree in veterinary technology, a nationally recognized certificate from the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Apprenticeship programs have been pushed tremendously because of the fact that traditional college isn't an option for everyone," Gunther said.

The program started with nine students, and Gunther said it will grow next year. CCD is currently accepting applications for January 2021.