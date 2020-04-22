A class action lawsuit has been filed against Colorado State University demanding refunds of student fees for services that can no longer be used in the ways initially promised because of coronavirus closures.

The lawsuit filed over the weekend against Colorado State University's Board of Governors alleges student fees paid separate from tuition fund things students no longer have access to now that instruction and operations are remote and on-campus facilities are largely closed.

Not providing those services as promised is a violation of the contract agreed to by the university and students when students pay their tuition and fees, the lawsuit alleges.

"Normally, if you pay a full amount for services then you expect to get a full amount for those services," said Igor Raykin, the attorney representing the CSU student who filed the suit.

A similar lawsuit was also filed against the University of Colorado over the weekend.

