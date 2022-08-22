x
Education

9-foot-tall cat needs a name in Denver

The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten naming contest.

DENVER — A nine-foot-tall cat that greets visitors to Colorado State University's (CSU) Spur campus in Denver is getting a name.

The public is invited to help select a name for the CSU Spur kitten, with voting happening online and in-person through Friday, Aug. 26.

The unofficial mascot of CSU Spur, the white cat welcomes visitors inside the Vida building at the National Western Center campus.

When visitors walk up the cat's face, it purrs or meows, but if you walk up behind the kitten, it will hiss or growl to communicate that it isn’t the best way to greet an animal.

Kitten name nominations

  • Esperanza (Hope)
    • Submitted by Tepeyac Community Health Center
  • Howdy 
    • Submitted by the Valdez-Perry Library
  • Lady
    • Submitted by the Temple Grandin Equine Center
  • Neighpurr
    • Submitted by Extreme Community Makeover
  • Queenie 
    • Submitted by the Dumb Friends League
  • Shakespurr
    • Submitted by the National Western Center

The winning kitten name will be announced on @CSUSpur social media on Monday, Aug. 29.

Credit: CSU Spur
CSU Spur's nine-foot kitten.

Terra at CSU Spur

CSU Spur at the National Western Center

