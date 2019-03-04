FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Jessica Balasuriya posted on Facebook March 29 about what she called institutional racism and prejudice at Colorado State University.

Balasuriya, in a Facebook post that has since been shared more than 1,200 times, explains how she felt discriminated against while a part of the Ram Handlers because of her California upbringing, because she wasn't white and because she didn't grow up in an agricultural background.

The Ram Handlers are a group of students who work with CAM the Ram, CSU's live mascot -- a Rambouillet sheep. CAM and her handlers attend various events meant to drum up interest in not just athletic events, but the university as a whole.

According to Balasuriya's post, she felt like an outsider from day one. She attempted to join the handlers as a way to connect with others in her major, she added.

"The attention is focused on the students who are white, conservative and grew up around agriculture," she writes.

After a year and a half on the team, she quit.

"I am grateful to have found a handful of people on campus who have taken the time to hear my story, believe me, and advocate for me," she writes near the end of the lengthy post. "These past six months have been some of the hardest I've ever faced."

On Monday, CSU provided 9NEWS with a statement saying that the institution takes any allegations of bias, bullying and discrimination seriously.

"In this case, Jessica Balasuriya made the university aware of her concerns about the Ram Handlers program through a variety of reports and interactions beginning in the fall," the statement reads."And since that time, several units on campus have been actively working together to support her and address her allegations."

The statement, provided by Mike Hooker, CSU's director of public affairs and communications, goes on to say a litany of different departments have looked into the issue.

In his statement, Hooker said CSU is taking several steps to address the issues Balasuriya has raised, including changes to improve recruiting, training, onboarding, and student and staff development. The university will also have "increased diversity and inclusion awareness training for students and staff involved with the Ram Handlers."

Hooker writes that the university is grateful to Balasuriya for coming forward with her complaints and that anyone else who feels like they are being mistreated on campus should also come forward.

"We are committed and accountable as a community to this end," the statement reads.

