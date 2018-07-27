KUSA – The cannon that has welcomed more Colorado State University Rams touchdowns that you can count is refurbished and ready to celebrate more victims to come.

The 100-year-old cannon, known as Comatose, was test-fired at Mile High Powder Coating on Friday morning.

It is one of CSU’s oldest traditions and has been fired at home games since 1920.

The test firing on Friday was the first time since the refurbishment.

9NEWS was there for obvious reasons. You can listen to the cannon in the video above.

