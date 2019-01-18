KUSA - The University of Colorado announced Friday that it is embarking on its most ambitious fundraising goal in its 143-year history: $4 billion.

The philanthropic campaign launched in 2013, and CU said in a release that it has already raised $2 billion since then.

Its goal is to raise the other $2 billion.

The campaign will "support academic, research and public service priorities" across CU's four campuses:

Boulder

Colorado Springs

Denver

Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora

“Our donors are our partners in advancing CU and Colorado and their contributions add significant value toward our efforts,” said CU President Bruce Benson. “Their investment in the university has a substantial return for our state and society in terms of more opportunities for students, leading-edge medical and scientific breakthroughs, economic impact and improved quality of life."

Each of the four campuses will launch individual campaigns "in the future" to contribute toward the system campaign, the release noted.

"I have every confidence we will achieve the campaign goal, which will elevate our efforts to serve our students and state," Benson said.

Benson previously announced he plans to retire as president in July.

CU’s endowment, which invests donor gifts to provide funding in perpetuity, has more than doubled in the past 10 years, from approximately $640 million to more than $1.3 billion today.