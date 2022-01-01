CU Boulder classes going remote to start year after Marshall Fire

To avoid interfering with recovery efforts, in-person classes will resume on Jan. 24, and move-in to residence halls and Bear Creek is being delayed to Jan. 21-23.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado-Boulder announced the Spring 2022 semester will begin with remote learning for all classes due to the Marshall Fire.

Classes will resume in-person learning on Jan. 24, the university said.

CU Boulder also said move-in for residence halls and Bear Creek has been delayed and will now take place Jan. 21-23. All incoming students will need to schedule a move-in appointment, and more information will be provided to students in an email next week.

Any students in need of temporary housing before Jan. 21 should contact University Housing by Tuesday to discuss options.

Previously published room and board rates will be reduced to account for the delayed move in, and the university said those details will be shared with students next week.

CU Boulder said in an email to parents that delaying the start of in-person learning and move-in will help prevent disruption to recovery efforts.

"The broader Boulder area is not in a position to welcome back thousands of students over the next week," the letter said. "The remote start will allow us to provide the support needed to our impacted students, faculty and staff who may not be able to teach or attend classes in-person. It will also help us provide resources in support of communitywide recovery efforts."

