NBC News journalist to speak at CU Boulder commencement

Commencement speaker Tom Costello grew up in Centennial and spent six years at 9NEWS.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) will hold an in-person commencement ceremony this spring.

CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano said the traditional in-person format follows local public health requirements and guidelines. CU's commencement ceremonies were held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

NBC News journalist and correspondent and CU Boulder alumnus Tom Costello will deliver the commencement speech at Folsom Field on Thursday, May 5.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and no tickets are required.

Costello, who grew up in Centennial and graduated from CU Boulder with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 1987, spent six years at 9NEWS.

An Emmy award-winning NBC News correspondent based in Washington, D.C., Costello now reports daily across NBC News and MSNBC platforms, including TODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC and NBC News Now.

"The class of 2022’s Senior Class Council is honored to nominate a notable alumnus of CU Boulder, Tom Costello, to speak at our May commencement ceremony," said Julia Baum, president of CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council. "He is a spirited leader among today’s media outlets, resilient in the face of dismay and an ethical, fact-based storyteller. We cannot wait to hear what wisdom he will share with our graduating class when he joins us on May 5."

