Cyber attack on CU exposes personal information

30,000 people are being notified after another cyber attack against the school.

BOULDER, Colo — University of Colorado Boulder (CU) said on Monday it is notifying about 30,000 people formerly and currently affiliated with the school after a cyber attack.

CU said a vulnerability in software provided by third-party vendor Atlassian impacted a program primarily used by the Office of Information Technology to share resources such as support and procedural documents, configuration files and collaborative documents.

Some files stored in the program contained personal identifiable information of current and former students, including names, student ID numbers, addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers and genders.

Analysis by the Office of Information Security confirmed some of the identifiable data was accessed by an attacker.

Most individuals impacted by the data security compromise are no longer affiliated with CU as students or employees, according to the university. Anyone who may have been affected is being notified via email by the CU Boulder Office of Information Technology, and the CU Office of Information Security.

CU said monitoring services will be made available at no cost to people whose confidentiality may have been compromised.

Anyone seeking more information can call CU's incident helpline at 855-732-0814.

CU said the latest cyber attack is not related to an attack earlier this year on another third-party vendor.

In January, a cyber attack that targeted another third-party vendor, Accellion, impacted 300,000 records containing personal information ranging from transcripts to medical information to some social security numbers.

CU said most of the people impacted in that attack were from the CU Boulder campus, with some associated with CU Denver. The campuses in Colorado Springs and at Anschutz were not affected.

Ten other universities that also used Accellion were also impacted.

