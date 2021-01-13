CU-Boulder returns to in-person learning next month

The spring semester will start with one month of remote learning before in-person instruction resumes on Feb. 15.

BOULDER, Colo. — Students at the University of Colorado-Boulder campus (CU-Boulder) will return to in-person learning on Feb. 15 after starting the semester with remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school will welcome students back on Thursday for the new semester after one month of remote learning.

University officials will provide an update at 2 p.m.

Courses designated as in-person or hybrid in-person for the spring semester will begin their in-person format on Monday, Feb. 15, a letter from the university says.

Those courses designated as remote or online will continue in those formats for the entire semester.

Students will be able to move back into residence halls by appointment beginning on Feb. 7. More information about move-in will be provided soon to those students from Residence Life. There will be two wellness days on Feb. 17 and March 25. No classes will be held on the wellness days; however, the university will be open for business.

As classes resume in-person and students return to campus, COVID-19 safety measures such as daily check-ins via Buff Pass and required use of face coverings when on campus will remain in place.

There were also be reduced density in campus buildings and social distancing in the classrooms.

The in-person course mode and on-campus activities will be closely tied to where Boulder County is on the state COVID-19 dial. The current designation of Level Orange allows for in-person instruction that is less limited and includes small personal gatherings.

Testing

All faculty, staff and students with a need to be on campus during the spring semester will be required to participate in the campus monitoring surveillance program once a week. The existing requirement for on-campus residents and certain staff to participate weekly will also continue.

Diagnostic testing, contact tracing and case investigation will continue to be available for students. Faculty, staff and students will continue to be able to bring their immediate family/household members to participate in the monitoring program as long as testing capacity permits.

Vaccination

Boulder County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CPDHE) have asked CU-Boulder to partner on vaccine distribution to faculty, staff and students.

The campus will likely serve as a site where faculty, staff and students can choose to get the vaccine.

Vaccine timing and availability through CU-Boulder will follow state guidelines and depend heavily upon national and state vaccine supply. Vaccines for most students, faculty and staff will not be available at the beginning of the spring semester or when in-person courses begin.