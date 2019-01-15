BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Boulder is one of the "friendliest" institutions in the country to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students, according to a new survey.

The College Consensus ranking lists the 25 college campuses nationwide judged to be the most inclusive and supportive of LGBTQ youth. College Consensus evaluates colleges based on publisher rankings and thousands of student reviews. CU Boulder was the only Colorado institution to make the list.

"I'm delighted that CU Boulder has been recognized this year by College Consensus as one of the top 25 LGBTQ-inclusive universities in the nation," Scarlet Bowen, director of education at the CU Boulder Center for Inclusion and Social Change and an associate professor of Women and Gender Studies, said in an email to DBJ. "CU Boulder has garnered this recognition since 2015 from many national benchmarking organizations, including the Campus Pride Index and The Advocate. These rankings reflect the work of many students, faculty, and staff to ensure we have strong anti-discrimination protections and health care benefits for the LGBTQ community, as well as multiple resources such as gender-inclusive housing, inclusivity training for all faculty and staff, and several student groups that support LGBTQ students."

