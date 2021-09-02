CU Boulder welcomes students back to residence halls

CU students must provide proof of a negative COVID test before moving into residence halls.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) began welcoming back students who live on the CU Boulder campus on Monday, Feb. 8.

In-person and hybrid classes at CU are scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 15.

CU said the traditional move-in procedures looked different than in the past years due to the ongoing pandemic.

> Above video from Jan. 13: CU leaders provide update about spring semester.

All students moving to campus have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test from within five days prior to arrival before being allowed to go to their residence hall. Those that have not been tested in the past five days or if they have not received their test results yet, will be tested on campus.

CU also said students are not allowed to bring more than two family members and only one guest will be allowed in the residence hall at a time.

Face coverings are required to be worn at all times inside CU buildings and outside when a physical distance of six feet cannot be maintained.

All students, faculty and staff coming to campus must complete the COVID-19 Safety Training. CU is sharing COVID-19 information and resources on the Protect Our Herd website.



> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.