Former 9NEWS journalist gives CU Boulder commencement speech Thursday

CU commencement speaker Tom Costello grew up in Centennial and spent six years at 9NEWS.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) will award nearly 9,000 degrees during an in-person spring commencement ceremony Thursday.

The ceremony will honor fall 2021 and spring and summer 2022 degree candidates, including 6,722 bachelor’s degree candidates, 1,502 master’s degree candidates, 188 law degree candidates, and 385 doctoral degree candidates.

CU's commencement ceremonies were held virtually in 2020 and 2021.

NBC News journalist and correspondent and CU Boulder alumnus Tom Costello will deliver the commencement speech at Folsom Field on Thursday, May 5. There ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and no tickets are required. Security screenings will be in place and anyone attending the event must carry their goods in a clear bag. Traffic is expected to be heavy in and out of Boulder and on campus.

Costello, who grew up in Centennial and graduated from CU Boulder with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 1987, spent six years at 9NEWS.

An Emmy award-winning NBC News correspondent based in Washington, D.C., Costello now reports daily across NBC News and MSNBC platforms, including TODAY, NBC Nightly News, MSNBC and NBC News Now.

"The class of 2022’s Senior Class Council is honored to nominate a notable alumnus of CU Boulder, Tom Costello, to speak at our May commencement ceremony," said Julia Baum, president of CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council. "He is a spirited leader among today’s media outlets, resilient in the face of dismay and an ethical, fact-based storyteller. We cannot wait to hear what wisdom he will share with our graduating class when he joins us on May 5."

CU has other smaller ceremonies are planned, including the University of Colorado Law School graduation recognition ceremony which Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will keynote on Friday, May 6 at noon.

