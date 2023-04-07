CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council picks 2023 commencement speaker

The graduation is free and open to the public and tickets and registration are not required.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will deliver the commencement speech in May at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU).

CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council made the invitation to Polis to speak at the graduation ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at Folsom Field.

"Throughout our time at CU, the Class of 2023 has been building up momentum," said Ethan Meyer, president of CU Boulder’s Senior Class Council. "A momentum to drive change and lead our generation in developing solutions to the many challenges our world and local environments face. In searching for a speaker, we have sought out an individual who shares this same sense of momentum."

The May 11 commencement ceremony is free and open to the public and tickets are not required.

"Having discussed various candidates, we converged on Governor Polis. As a Coloradan, public servant, and active member within our local community, Governor Polis has embodied the very spirit and values our class strives towards."

"We are honored to have Governor Jared Polis, a trailblazing Coloradan and forward-thinking national leader, as our commencement speaker," CU Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano said. "As an entrepreneur, parent and public servant, Governor Polis is an excellent selection to address our graduates, who will certainly face their own challenges and opportunities as they become tomorrow’s leaders."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.