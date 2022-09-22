CU Denver plans 5-story engineering building for Auraria Campus

The area is envisioned as a walkable district that connects businesses, education, retail and green space.

DENVER — The University of Colorado Denver is planning a new engineering building on its downtown campus that will serve as an anchor to Denver’s future open innovation district.

Located on the corner of Larimer Street and Speer Boulevard on the Auraria Campus, CU Denver’s engineering building will be five stories and 72,000 square feet. The university first announced its plans for the building in 2021 but recently filed a concept plan with the city to move the project forward.

CU Denver’s current campus does not have its own dedicated engineering building. Instead, the college is spread out across seven buildings, which poses its own challenges when the mechanical engineers, for example, are a mile and a half away from the computer science students, said Martin Dunn, CU Denver’s dean of the College of Engineering, Design and Computing.

“This building is a realization of a practical need of just needing space to be able to educate students and serve the state and in a way, live up to our responsibility, but it's also we're using it as an opportunity to be able to educate them in new ways that are really aligned with what industry is asking for,” Dunn said.

