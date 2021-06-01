CU Regents name Todd Saliman as interim university president

Saliman, the chief financial officer for the university system, will step in for Mark Kennedy, who announced he was stepping down as CU president last month.

The University of Colorado Board of Regents on Tuesday named Todd Saliman, the university system's chief financial officer, as CU's interim president, effective July 1.

The regents named Saliman as the interim university president in a unanimous vote. He will take over for Mark Kennedy, who announced last month that he was leaving the post.

Saliman is the system's CFO and senior vice president for strategy and government relations. He has been at CU since 2011, according to the university.

He will serve as the interim leader of the CU system while the Board of Regents prepares for a national search for a permanent president. Saliman has said that he will not apply for the job, according to a news release.

> Video above: CU President Mark Kennedy says he will step down.

“Todd is a valued and respected member of the university community who has a sound understanding of the issues it faces,” said Glen Gallegos, chairman of the Board of Regents, in a news release. “He was the unanimous choice of the Board of Regents and we look forward to working with him to continue CU’s momentum and upward trajectory.

“His appointment will provide important continuity in some of our key initiatives, including strategic planning, online education and the fall return to on-campus teaching and learning,” Gallegos said.

Before working at CU, Saliman worked in state government. He was budget director during the administration of former Gov. Bill Ritter and was a senior adviser to former Gov. John Hickenlooper. Before that, he served in the state General Assembly.

Saliman was born and raised in Colorado and is an alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder, according to CU.