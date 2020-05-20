CU regents vote to not increase tuition and fees in 2020-21

Students entering CU Boulder in fall 2020 will pay the same tuition as students who entered in fall 2018 and 2019.

BOULDER, Colo. — There will be no tuition or fee increases over the next academic year at the University of Colorado at Boulder.

The CU Board of Regents approved a zero percent increase in tuition and fees for the 2020-21 academic year during a regular meeting hosted remotely on Tuesday, May 19.

The board also voted to suspend employee merit increases for fiscal year 2021 and approved a portion of the university’s 2020-21 budget.

“We want to ensure access for our students and their families during this time,” said Chancellor Philip DiStefano. “Two years of no tuition increases, plus CU Boulder’s existing tuition guarantee, helps families plan for the future.”

Students entering CU Boulder in fall 2020 will pay the same tuition as students who entered in fall 2018 and 2019.

Total combined tuition and fees for incoming Colorado residents and transfer students in the CU Boulder College of Arts and Sciences will be $12,500 and will be locked for four years, according to CU Boulder.

Incoming nonresident students will see a zero percent tuition increase—with their tuition guaranteed to remain the same for four years.

The CU Board of Regents also received updates about recent work on CU campuses to address revenue losses.

Cost-saving measures already implemented on the Boulder campus:

Suspension of merit increases for fiscal year 2021.

10 percent salary reductions for the chancellor, provost, chief operating officer, deans, vice chancellors and associate vice chancellors (who will take two unpaid furlough days every month during fiscal year 2021).

Restrictions on hiring; hiring freeze for all nonessential positions.

447 employees continuously furloughed on or before June 1.