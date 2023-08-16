Audit finds millions of dollars unallocated in Denver's college fund

City auditors investigating the voter-approved fund found the program paid out less than half of its revenue.

DENVER — A Denver program that funds college scholarships for low-income students accumulated millions of dollars in revenue but only distributed less than half of those funds in the last five years, even as its administrative expense stood at nearly $2 million, a city audit said.

City auditors, who looked into the voter-approved college scholarship fund, found the program collected $46.4 million in revenue from a sales tax hike as of September 2022, but, of that amount, it paid out only about $20.9 million or 45% of the money.

In the meantime, the program has stockpiled nearly $30 million in cash.

Auditors said they found other problems, notably the lack of oversight by the city agency of the nonprofit that administers the fund.

