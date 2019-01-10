DENVER — No criminal charges will be filed in relation to an incident caught on video last month showing a violent disagreement between parents and two Denver Public Schools (DPS) bus employees, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Tuesday.

The Sept. 18 video shows a bus employee standing at the back of a school bus near the 2900 block of Kearney Street at about 4:30 p.m.

The video, shot by a witness to the incident, appears to show children screaming and crying on a bus en route from Denver Green School Northfield, and a driver and aide trying to keep the kids on the bus. The driver and the bus aide said they had pulled over when some of the students on the bus became unruly, a probable cause statement from Denver police says.

The incident escalated further when the bus was met by parents who had been waiting nearby for their kids to get off the bus. The video shows parents talking to the DPS employees at first. One child tried to get off the bus and it appears an employee blocked her before the child jumped down and left with an adult.

As the children on the bus became more upset, adults boarded the bus, the video shows. One woman and a DPS employee then appeared to get in a physical altercation, during which the employee appears to grab the woman’s hair before she throws punches.

Eventually, an ambulance transported the employees, and police arrested the woman, 32-year-old Brandi Martin, on suspicion of third-degree assault of an at-risk adult.

The probable cause statement describes the incident differently, saying Martin "entered the back of the bus, where the emergency exit is located, and then attacked both the driver and the driver's assistant."

Following the incident, DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to parents at the school where she addressed frustrations with the way the situation was handled.

"Given that this incident had escalated to the point that it did, with children crying to be allowed off the bus to leave with their parents, the action that was taken only further escalated the situation. And I’m very sorry that it happened," Cordova wrote in her letter.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann ultimately decided that, given all the factors, charges are not warranted in the case. McCann issued the following statement on the incident:

“After reviewing all of the video footage and other materials, it is clear that this incident escalated very quickly and was difficult and emotional for everyone involved. The bus driver and the bus monitor were confronted with a very challenging situation in which some students caused enough of a disturbance that for safety reasons, the driver pulled over to try and calm matters. At least one student alleged there was inappropriate touching, however, those claims are baseless and only contributed to the quickly unfolding events. When parents saw that the bus stopped before its scheduled drop off location, and heard kids screaming, they understandably became concerned and tensions further escalated.

Given all the circumstances, my office will not be filing any criminal charges arising out of this incident. The DPS employees were in a difficult situation and believed they were handling matters as best they could. Ms. Martin was concerned about her child and took action that she believed was appropriate. Criminal charges are not warranted although I hope that the parties are able to move forward and recognize the respective positions of those involved.”

