Scathing letter from 2 Denver mayors urges changes for DPS board

The letter expresses concern for political fights among board members and the alleged mistreatment of the district's superintendent – who resigned.

DENVER — In a letter sent Monday from former Denver Mayor Federico Peña and Mayor Michael Hancock to the members of the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education, the mayors expressed concern for political fights among board members and the alleged mistreatment of the district's superintendent – who resigned earlier this month.

"What’s clear is that the road to our collective vision of a great city begins with great schools," the letter reads. "We have been involved in education for decades and are deeply concerned about the current Board of Education’s undermining of Superintendent Susana Cordova, which caused her to take her many talents to Dallas, Texas."

>> The school board plans to respond in a news conference Monday evening to address the letter. It will be streamed in the video player above.

As it continues to work through challenges from COVID-19, the district has been under scrutiny for months – less than a week after Cordova announced her resignation, the deputy superintendent announced he's also leaving.

Cordova said in a briefing following her announcement she hadn't' been looking to leave but was approached by the leader of the district in Dallas, who has been a mentor of hers for years.

The letter from the mayors says over the past two decades, DPS has steadily made improvements in reading abilities, graduation rates and the number of students moving on to higher education. DPS today has a growing number of Colorado’s highest performing high schools for low-income and students of color.

"Tragically, this steady progress is now jeopardized as we lose Superintendent Susana Cordova, the first Latina school superintendent in Denver," the letter reads.

The mayors go on to say Cordova was mistreated at board meetings, and board members "interfered in the day-to-day management of the school system" and "opposed her efforts at almost at every opportunity."

"It is tragic to watch political fights among adult school board members with personal agendas and little focus on student success," the letter reads, going on to say the mayors "do not believe that this dysfunctional board can now attract a more capable superintendent than Susana Cordova, the leader who has worked her entire adult career for the students of Denver and for our city."

Tay Anderson, a vocal DPS board member and community activist immediately fired back at the mayors' letter calling it an "overreach of government."

I didn’t that these items made us “dysfunctional” @MayorHancock



- Increasing Mental Health, Nurses, and RJ Practices

- Expanding supports for LGBTQIA + community

- Changing curriculum to expand for ethnic studies

- Updating our student handbook to educate about gun violence — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) November 23, 2020

This is an overreach of government.



We are duly elected School Board Directors and NOT once have you come to us to support, but issue statements that undermine the will of the voters.



I’d hope you’d have more respect for the states constitution that establish elected SB’s. https://t.co/vseQY1hE7z — Tay Anderson (@TayAndersonCO) November 23, 2020

The letter urges the school board to take specific steps to "regain some semblance of credibility among the broader community." Those steps include an independent committee to lead the hiring of a new superintendent, immediately develop a new strategic plan and take action to restore that confidence.

In a recent Op-Ed published in Westword written by former DPS board members, they say "the district lost a highly gifted and effective superintendent with an extraordinary record of accomplishment. And responsibility for this loss can be attributed in large measure to school-board members who created a hostile work environment."

The Op-Ed claims Cordova was regularly interrupted, talked over and routinely discounted by board members.