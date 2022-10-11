Denver Public Schools to hold public meeting on school closures

The DPS superintendent has recommended the district close 5 elementary and middle schools.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will hold a public comment meeting on Monday to discuss proposed school closures in the district.

DPS said the meeting will be dedicated to taking public comments on the Superintendent’s proposal to close some elementary and middle schools.

Monday's public comment session will be held at 4:30 p.m. The new proposal will be presented to the DPS board for a vote on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The latest DPS proposal, announced last week, would have the school district close five elementary and middle schools, half the number the district had previously proposed for closure.

DPS proposes closing these five schools for the 2023-24 school year due to a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment:

Denver Discovery School in Central Park

Schmitt Elementary in Ruby Hill

Fairview Elementary in Sun Valley

International Academy of Denver at Harrington in Clayton

Math Science Leadership Academy in Athmar Park

DPS said the new list "prioritizes five schools that have received the largest budget assistance." The district said those five schools account for more than two-thirds of the nearly $5 million that DPS provides to subsidize the original list of 10 schools.

"DPS allocates $7.5 million dollars annually to subsidize small schools," Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said in a letter to the community. "Five million of those dollars support the 10 small schools included in the recommendation. This means we take $5 million each year from other DPS schools, students and programs to subsidize these small schools."

DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble said the other five schools on the original list could still be considered for closure in the future, but they won't be included in next week's vote. Pribble said the district will continue to engage the communities surrounding those schools.

