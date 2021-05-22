Denver charter school will move to make way for new comprehensive Montbello high school

A new high school and an accompanying middle school in the Montbello neighborhood are planned to open in 2022.

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools Board of Education took another step Thursday toward reopening a comprehensive high school in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood and dismantling a decade of controversial reforms.

>> The video above aired on Dec. 17, 2020, about how the new high school in Montbello will have a STEAM focus.

The vote Thursday had to do with the location of two middle schools: a new comprehensive middle school that will feed into the high school, and a charter school called STRIVE Prep Montbello. The board voted to place both schools at a campus 2 miles east of the high school in 2022.

For months, STRIVE Prep Montbello students, parents and staff pleaded with the school board to not move their school and disrupt their community. The charter middle school is currently located on the site where the new comprehensive high school will be built.

“Most of our students walk to school,” said Leticia Gonzalez, a parent who serves on the STRIVE Prep charter network’s board of trustees. “We are at a prime location within the neighborhood, and changing that would change our whole culture.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.