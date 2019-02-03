It was a tough week for some Denver Public Schools employees.

This week, the district cut 150 positions and notified the people who will have their jobs eliminated.

It’s part of a plan to restructure the district and free up more money for teacher pay, now that DPS and the teacher’s union have agreed on a new contract.

RELATED: Denver teachers union accepts new salary rules; Board of Education still to vote

“Lots of the changes that we’ve announced this week are to say, 'Let’s make sure were investing in our teachers, something we think is really important. We have a new contract, we want to make sure we pay our teachers well,'” said DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova.

“Let’s make sure we’re investing in the resources here in the central office that have the biggest impact on supporting our students and teachers and school communities, and let’s make sure we’re eliminating any redundancies and inefficiencies so we can be true stewards of the public dollars,” Cordova said.

The district announced $17 million in cuts to the central budget office, with 150 job reductions.

Cordova said of those reductions, 20 are vacant positions that will not be filled. The remaining 130 jobs will be eliminated from the central office. She said everyone impacted has been notified of the changes.

Many will have a chance to reapply for new positions under a restructured central office. Cordova said she hopes people will reapply and stay in DPS, either in the new central positions office or in schools.

Friday evening, DPS shared a chart showing what the reorganization will look like.

“We have amazing team members,” Cordova said. “We have amazing people who are really dedicated to supporting our kids and supporting schools. And anytime we go through reductions or changes it can be really challenging for folks.”

Earlier this week, Cordova released her “Entry Plan,” outlining her vision and goals for the school district.