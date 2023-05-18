Denver Public Schools board gives superintendent new contract, with raise

The raise will bring Alex Marrero's salary to $305,000.

DENVER — In a split vote Thursday, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-3 to give Superintendent Alex Marrero a raise two years before his existing contract was to end.

In explaining the vote, Board President Xóchitl Gaytán said that while Marrero helps the largest school district in Colorado, his pay was the 12th highest.

The raise will bring Marrero's salary to $305,000. His base pay was at $276,000.

The three board members who voted “no” were Vice President Auon'tai Anderson, Secretary Michelle Quattlebaum and Treasurer Scott Esserman.

Anderson and Quattlebaum shared concern with the process and the board’s involvement in the contract.

Quattlebaum said it was “difficult to vote” on a matter she was not “authentically or transparently involved in.”

“While I agree that conversation needs to be had regarding the matter before us, I cannot agree with the process that was used,” Quattlebaum said. “As a board we should have engaged in robust discourse to, at the very least, agree upon the process by which we would use to handle the matter before us. This was not done."

