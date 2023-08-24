Denver middle school principal fired by 6-1 school board vote

The school board voted 6-1 to support the superintendent's decision to fire former DPS middle school principal Kurt Dennis.

DENVER — The former principal of Denver's largest middle school has been officially terminated, following a vote by Denver's school board Thursday night.

Denver Public Schools decided to fire former McAuliffe International School principal Kurt Dennis earlier this summer, after he spoke to 9NEWS about school security concerns after a shooting at East High School.

Tonight the school board voted 6-1 to support the superintendent's decision to terminate Dennis.

Dennis revealed that DPS employees were doing the same style of pat-downs that led to the violence at East High School back in March.

Dennis told 9News he recognized similarities between what happened at East and within his own school - staff members being told to do weapons pat-downs without training. He said a student at his school, charged with attempted murder, was being put back in class over the objections of school leaders and police.

Then this summer, DPS launched an investigation after a whistleblower said McAuliffe used a room at the school to lock up students.

In a news conference, school board members said students of color were locked in the room multiple times and that the room violated district policy. Board members called it a "seclusion room" and "isolation room." Dennis' attorney, David Lane, called it a "de-escalation room."

Lake said he plans to file a federal lawsuit in the coming days.

