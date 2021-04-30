Denver Public Schools families asked to choose in-person or remote learning for entire upcoming school year

The district also says it will be taking a centralized approach to online learning in 2021-2022.

DENVER — Parents of Denver Public Schools students must decide soon whether to have their children attend classes in-person or virtually for the entire 2021-2022 school year, according to a letter from Interim Superintendent Dwight Jones that was shared on the district's website Friday.

The letter says district officials are optimistic that full-time in-person learning will be possible this fall, citing the "encouraging" rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines. However, protocols including wearing masks and not gathering in large groups may still be in place at least to start the year.

>VIDEO ABOVE: DPS students return to full-time in-person learning

Parents who want to enroll their students in the remote learning program are asked to complete the Learning Option Selection form on the Parent Portal between May 10 and June 4, the letter says. Parents can also call their school's front office to fill out a paper form or do it over the phone.

Explaining that making teachers balance in-person and online instruction was not an "optimal or sustainable situation," the letter says the district will be offering full-time remote learning next year through a more centralized, consistent approach.

For grades 6-12, the letter says, the district will be partnering with Denver Online High School. Details are still being worked out for grades K-5, according to the letter, but something similar will be arranged for them. All remote students will have a combination of live remote instruction and self-paced assignments, the letter says.

The letter notes that remote learning may present particular challenges for students with disabilities. The district will work with those families individually to determine whether remote learning is the right option for them, the letter says.

Families that choose in-person learning don't need to take any action, the letter says, as their students will be automatically enrolled.