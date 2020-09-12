All DPS students start second semester in remote learning, phase to in-person classes by February

According to the Denver Public Schools website, the district hopes that elementary students can return to in-person classes by mid-January.

DENVER, Colorado — All students in the Denver Public School District (DPS) will begin the second semester in remote learning before starting to phase back into in-person classes by February, according to a timeline posted on the district's website.

If health conditions allow, DPS said this is their plan:

Jan. 5-8:

All K-12 students begin the semester in remote learning.

Discovery Link will provide Remote Learning Support Centers at 30 sites.

Families can learn more and register here. Schools may choose to run Remote Learning Support Centers.

Jan. 11:

All ECE-5th grade students, including SPED Centers and Newcomer Center students, return to in-person classes.

All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers return to in-person.

Other secondary students continue in remote learning.

Jan. 19 – 29:

Other secondary students begin gradual phase-in to in-person learning.

Schools bring secondary students back at their own pace, including health and safety orientation days to help students acclimate to the required health protocols for in-person learning.

Some smaller high schools may be able to return to in-person five days a week, while some larger schools may return on a hybrid schedule. This is based on the latest guidelines from health partners on how many students can be in the same group, or cohort.

Feb. 1:

All students whose families selected in-person learning are back in schools.

The district is continuing to monitor health conditions and said the January plan may still be adjusted as needed based on current COVID-19 conditions.

"We believe this timeline prioritizes students who need in-person learning most, while also giving schools the opportunity to plan and prepare for a full-scale return to in-person learning," DPS said.

Remote learning will also continue to be offered for families that choose that option, according to DPS.