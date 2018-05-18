Superintendent Tom Boasberg told students and staff that the district is looking into an incident in which Denver police searched a charter school for a suspect accused of attempted murder.

“We are working to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Boasburg said at the DPS board meeting Thursday night.

The Denver Police Department on April 24 showed up at RiseUp Community School after receiving a tip that an attempted murder suspect wanted out of Lakewood was there, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.

Several students stepped forward at the meeting to express outrage over the April 24 incident, saying the search was too aggressive.

“The students at RiseUp have stopped attending school because of this incident… because they feel disrespected,” said Mary Jimenez, a student at the school. “Students don’t feel like students, and teachers feel useless… We deserve some answers.”

RELATED | Denver police sweep downtown charter school in search of suspect

Principal Lucas Ketzer told 9NEWS he checked the building and told officers the suspect wasn’t there.

DPS security also showed up and allowed DPD to search the school again, according to a statement from the district.

The principal said that when a teacher asked for a warrant, officers shoved her aside and went into the classroom. He said when a second teacher went to check the back alley for any students, three officers outside drew guns on her.

DPD said in a statement they never drew guns inside the school and they were within their rights to search the property because they were worried staff and students could be in danger.

DPD did not find the suspect in the school. The teen was arrested at the Lakewood Police Department on April 30.

© 2018 KUSA