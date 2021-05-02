WATCH LIVE: Denver Public Schools selects search firm for superintendent search

DPS said the Alma Advisory Group will use a competency-based screening process to mitigate bias and ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) said a firm has been selected to support its search for a new superintendent.

DPS said that Alma Advisory Group is an external search firm led by CEO Monica Santana Rosen, a woman of color, that is experienced in conducting national executive searches.

“We are committed to finding a diverse pool of highly qualified superintendent candidates,” said Board President Carrie Olson. “The board reviewed several search firms, looking for one that aligned with our values and priorities as a board and for selecting the next superintendent of DPS.”

DPS said that the firm will use a competency-based screening process to mitigate bias and ensure a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Former Superintendent Susana Cordova announced in November that she was leaving the district after three decades.

Cordova had been the superintendent of Colorado's largest district since 2018. She attended DPS as a child and has spent her entire career working her way up in the district, first as a teacher and finally in the role of superintendent.

On Dec. 31, she left the district to start a new job as deputy superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District in Texas.

Cordova was Denver's first Latina superintendent and the second woman to hold that post.

The DPS board on Dec. 17 unanimously voted Dwight D. Jones to serve as interim superintendent.

