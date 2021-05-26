Denver Public Schools to give update on superintendent search

DPS is facing backlash from the community and calls to restart the search after three finalists were selected earlier this month.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) will give an update on its search for a new superintendent on Wednesday after the announcement of three finalists earlier this month led to calls from many groups to restart the search.

>Video above from May 20: School board goes into executive session Monday night to discuss three finalists.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. outside of South High School.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Community groups want Denver Public Schools to put the brakes on picking a new superintendent.

"I see them as competent, caring, compassionate, qualified and committed folks, but, I don't see a fit for what we need at the current time here in town," John Bailey said.

Bailey is program director for Colorado Black Round Table, a coalition of elected officials, faith leaders and community organizations.

On May 7, DPS named three finalists for superintendent: Dr. Alex Marrero from New Rochelle, New York; Dr. Stephanie Soliven from Brevard County, Florida; and Andre Wright from Aurora Public Schools.

None of the finalists have served as a full-time superintendent. Bailey believes the search should be restarted.

"I think they need more time. I think they need more time to do a much more exhaustive search," Bailey said.

More than 40 community members from Denver's Latino and African American communities have signed onto the effort to get the district to extend its search. They held a press conference ahead of a board meeting last week.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.