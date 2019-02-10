DENVER — Parents of students in the Denver Public School District (DPS) have been receiving notification of possible bus disruption due to drivers not showing up for work Wednesday.

A letter sent to parents at DPS Elementary School from the district says that there might be a disruption to bus service Wednesday because "members of our Transportation Team may not come to work... in response to a bus incident that occurred on Sept. 18."

Video shows a violent disagreement on that date between parents and two DPS bus employees.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced on Tuesday that no criminal charges will be filed in relation to the incident.

October 2 is count day for the state of Colorado. This means that it is the day the state tallies the number of students attending each school to determine funding.

More than 20,000 students ride the bus every day, according to DPS. That is more than 20% of the student population.

The district letter goes on to say:

"In anticipation of limited Transportation staff, our teams are coordinating how to best prioritize routes to limit the impact across DPS. We are doing everything we can to avoid cancelations, and we expect there may be some delays felt across bus routes tomorrow if we are short drivers.

If a bus route at your school will be delayed 10 minutes or longer, or canceled, Transportation will share this update with families through Bus Bulletin as soon as possible Wednesday morning. School leaders will also be updated as soon as possible in the morning.

Please note, students with disabilities who receive transportation as part of their IEP will be a top priority, and we do not anticipate any impact to students receiving transportation through our third-party vendor, American Logistics Company (ALC). Schools that are served through a shuttle service may experience delays, but we do not anticipate cancelations of these shuttles. We expect that transportation for scheduled field trips and extracurricular activities will proceed normally."

