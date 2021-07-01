Denver educators to hold vigil asking for better in-person learning plan

The vigil is scheduled to happen at the Denver Public Schools administration building at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A group of Denver teachers and community members are planning to hold a vigil to ask the district for a better plan for returning to in-person learning.

The vigil is scheduled to happen at the Denver Public Schools (DPS) administration building at 4 p.m. Thursday.

A limited number of masked volunteers will be collecting messages to deliver to the district, according to the organizers.

The group is calling for the district's plan to include action for when community spread of COVID-19 increases, access to personal protective equipment (PPE) for students and a detailed plan for vaccine distribution.

“Educators across this city miss our students and care for this community deeply," said Moira Casados Cassidy, teacher at South High School. "We also fear for our safety and the safety of our families. We are holding this vigil to highlight the many reasons why we should not return to in-person learning until it is safe.”

“Too many times the leaders in our district have twisted our words or muted our concerns," said Nik Arnoldi, teacher at Escalante-Biggs Academy. "We want DPS to hear us and know that we want to keep our students, ourselves and all of our families safe from this virus. We are here so those in power will listen to us.”

The district's current plan is to return all early-childhood education through fifth grade students to in-person learning on Jan. 11, the district said on its website.

All secondary SPED Centers and Newcomer Centers also return to in-person learning at that time. Other secondary students continue in remote learning.

Secondary students begin a gradual phase-in to in-person learning Jan. 19-29. All students whose families selected in-person learning will back in schools on Feb. 1.

DPS will continue to offer, throughout the second semester, the 100% remote-learning option for all K-12th grade students whose families chose that option.