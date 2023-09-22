Denver school board votes to pursue lawsuit against social media companies

The DPS board voted to retain attorneys to sue organizations like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube for damages over claims they damage mental health

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted Thursday to retain attorneys to sue social organizations for damages over claims their platforms hurt students’ mental health.

The contract will entitle attorneys to 33.3% of any financial settlement.

“You would not have to outlay a single penny,” district General Counsel Aaron Thompson told the board.

Attorneys Kurt Goza, with Goza & Honnold in Kansas, and Joel Wright, with Kirton McConkie in Utah, provided a presentation to the board via Zoom.

Because social media organizations like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube rely on advertising to generate revenue and growing a company’s income necessitates users returning and staying on their platforms.

“God only knows what this is doing to our kids,” Goza said.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.