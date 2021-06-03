DPS board votes to confirm new superintendent

Dr. Alex Marrero was picked by the school district to be the next head of Denver Public Schools. Some in the community have expressed concerns over the choice.

DENVER — The Denver Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education has voted to confirm Dr. Alex Marrero as the district’s new superintendent.

The 6-1 vote came during Thursday's board meeting, which followed about a week after the district announced Marrero as their pick.



Board member Barbara O'Brien was the lone no vote.

Marrero has a decade of experience in education. In their announcement about Marrero, Denver Public Schools said his accolades include being honored as an outstanding administrator by the Latino Caucus of the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators and being inducted into the New York Academy of Public Education.

Days after the formal selection, Marrero was named in a lawsuit filed by a colleague in the School District of New Rochelle in New York State.

That district’s former medical director, Brooke Balchan, claimed in the lawsuit that school officials tried to silence her when she offered public health guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Balchan also alleged that Marrero attempted to get teachers into a COVID-19 vaccine event before non-medical school staff were permitted to get the vaccine.

Some Black and Latino community leaders started calling on DPS to restart their search even before news of the lawsuit broke, advocating for a superintendent with more experience. That sentiment was renewed this week when groups including the Auraria Historical Advocacy Council, the Congress of Hispanic Educators and the Latino Education Council said in their own respective statements that they would like a new candidate for the position given the pending legal action.

School board Director Tay Anderson participated in Thursday’s vote, telling 9NEWS he is legally obligated to do so. Anderson announced last week he will step back from his board duties after new allegations of sexual assault were brought against him.

He has said the allegations are unsubstantiated and false, and he looks forward to returning to his position after the claims have been investigated.