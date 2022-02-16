Denver school district rolls out start time survey

Denver Public Schools said research shows that later start times support physical and mental health, and academic performance.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is gathering feedback from families on changes to school start times.

The survey launched on Monday and is available in nine languages. It takes around 20 minutes to complete, according to the district.

"We want to make sure the new schedule is informed by what our community values most, so we are asking for input," officials wrote in a news release.

In May, the Denver school board passed a resolution that requires the district's middle and high schools to push back start times to no earlier than 8:20 a.m. starting next fall. Classes now begin at 7:40 a.m. at some schools.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Education stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.