Denver school district rolls out start time survey

DENVER — Denver Public Schools is gathering feedback from families on changes to school start times.
The survey launched on Monday and is available in nine languages. It takes around 20 minutes to complete, according to the district.
"We want to make sure the new schedule is informed by what our community values most, so we are asking for input," officials wrote in a news release.
In May, the Denver school board passed a resolution that requires the district's middle and high schools to push back start times to no earlier than 8:20 a.m. starting next fall. Classes now begin at 7:40 a.m. at some schools.
