DPS Board of Education to hear public comment for first time since East High shooting

Two staff members were shot inside East nearly a month ago. That shooting followed another outside of the school in which 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was killed.

DENVER — For the first time since two East High School deans were shot, parents will have their opportunity to address the Denver Public Schools Board of Education in a public comment session Monday afternoon.

The shootings angered a number of parents and inspired them to create their own parent safety advocacy group (P-SAG). That group has been meeting every Monday for the past three weeks, and a school safety plan has been at the top of their list when it comes to their demands.

"We demand the voices of concerned families and educators be brought into the policymaking progress, and we demand to know who? Who is your safety expert, if not us, who?" asked Lynsee Hudson, a co-founder of P-SAG.

DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero is expected to share a timeline on that plan at a school board meeting Monday afternoon.

Agenda documents show the first version of the plan will be released for community review May 1 and a final version is expected to be released at the end of June.

Until then, parents as well as former DPS employees are frustrated with a recent presentation to DPS deans that indicates some school employees are still performing patdowns.

"We find the lack of examination or change in these highly dangerous and unpredictable procedures to be reckless and irresponsible," Hudson said.

"Just like East High, my deans and I conducted numerous searches, and finding a weapon on a kid is really unnerving," said Jamie LoFaro, a former DPS employee. "I am hopeful that everybody wants the same thing, and it’s gonna become a safer place for kids and their families."

More than 20 people have signed up to discuss safety and security during the public comment of tonight's Board of Education committee.

