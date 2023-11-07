Denver Board of Education calls emergency meeting to discuss releasing recording of secret meeting at center of lawsuit

The DPS Board of Education met for hours behind closed doors after the shooting at East High School and then reinstated school resource officers.

DENVER — After arguing in court that releasing the recording of a behind-closed-doors meeting after the East High School shooting would cause "substantial harm to the public," the DPS Board of Education has called an emergency meeting to discuss releasing the recording of the March meeting.

"The Board of Education will meet in a special session to vote on the release of the executive session from March 23rd, 2023," Board of Education Vice President Auon'tai Anderson tweeted.

The Board of Education will meet at 10 a.m. Friday.

Anderson had led a 2020 effort to remove all school resource officers from DPS schools. After the shooting at East High School in March that injured two staff members, the DPS Board of Education called an emergency meeting to discuss school safety. The board went into an executive session, behind closed doors, for hours. Afterward, the board came out and unanimously voted to reinstall SROs for the rest of the school year.

9NEWS and several other journalism outlets requested copies of the executive session recording, and DPS refused to release the recording. 9NEWS and other outlets sued to get it released.

Denver Public Schools has spent thousands of dollars in court to keep the content of the meeting private, according to invoices received by 9NEWS from a public record request. Meanwhile, DPS's lawyers have argued the suit was a "Gotcha case," questioned whether journalists were trying to glorify a school shooting and argued public knowledge of the meeting's content would harm the public.

After reviewing the recording, a Denver District Court judge ordered DPS to release the recording, saying the private meeting was illegal.

"The court finds the March 23, 2023, executive session was convened in violation of statute," Judge Andrew Luxen ordered on June 23.

DPS appealed the ruling, and no further hearings have taken place.

"This case is about a press coalition's insistence on discovering the private discussions of a local school board held in the immediate wake of a school shooting," Jonathan Fero, a lawyer hired by DPS, wrote in their appeal.

Fero also questioned the motivation to seek the recording: "I think that could you say, is there a desire to glorify a school shooting?" Fero argued in court in late June.

