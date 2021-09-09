Several Denver schools to close or release early Friday due to heat

DPS has a number of schools that are on half-days Thursday and Friday due to heat.

DENVER — Denver is experiencing some oppressive heat that caused several schools to close or end early on Thursday, and it's going to happen more on Friday.

This time last year, many were dealing with the first September snow.

"That actually came up on my Facebook feed of me clearing my car off last year at this time,” said Heather Bock, Denver Public Schools (DPS) director of planning, design, and construction.

This time around, things are heating up which is causing a handful of schools within DPS to close or let students go home early.

"They don't have any AC in here, so it gets kind of miserable for them wearing masks and stuff all day, too,” said Merrill Middle School parent Isaac Anaya.

A $128 million bond was approved by voters last year to improve classroom cooling. Since then, DPS has added air conditioning in five schools.

Grant Beacon Middle School is one of them. By 2023, DPS says only 26 of the 208 schools in the district will be without air conditioning.

DPS believes the schools are part of Denver’s history. Preserving that history is at the forefront but also challenging.

Bock said, "Trying to modify a school that wasn't designed then to meet today’s needs and requirements is very difficult. I would say that is the biggest challenge because we're also trying to be respectful of the landscape and architecture.”

Schools that are closed are offering breakfast and lunch for the students to pick up.

Parents were seen picking up their kids at the schools with early releases.

Anaya said, "It's ok to have a half-a-day – hot day. Just like a snow day.” For Anaya, it’s not a problem, but the heat impacting his kids’ school is a first.

This was also the case for Skyler Burton who picked up her three kids and two others from Cory Elementary.

“We just have to learn to be flexible and roll with any situation. And it is hot, and of course, I want the teachers and the kids to be comfortable. It's not a great learning environment if it's not,” Burton said.

Her daughter Charlee is a fourth grader with classes on the second floor.

"It's really hot in the afternoons. We have two classes, so we transition into them. And it gets so hot, and I feel like I’m about to faint and have to stay hydrated,” she said.

Several parents told 9NEWS they will make the most out of another summer and make sure the kids can get out and enjoy.



A dozen schools will be impacted Friday:

Asbury Elementary – Half Day

Brown International Academy – Half Day

Cory Elementary – Half Day

Denison Montessori – Half Day

Doull Elementary School – Half Day

Hamilton Middle School – Closed

Knapp Elementary – Half Day

Lincoln Elementary – Half Day

Manual High School - Half Day

McMeen Elementary – Closed

Merrill Middle School – Half Day

Polaris Elementary – Closed

Stedman Elementary School – Half Day

Steele Elementary – Half Day

Stephen Knight Center for Early Education – Half Day

Thomas Jefferson High School – Half Day

Traylor Academy – Closed