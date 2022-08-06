After spirited debate, Charmaine Lindsay appointed to Denver Public Schools' Board of Education

Charmaine Lindsay replaces Rev. Brad Laurvick who resigned after being named the minister of a parish in Fort Collins.

DENVER — Denver Public Schools' Board of Education appointed Charmaine Lindsay to serve as the District 5 representative on Thursday night during its monthly meeting.

Lindsay was appointed to the board following 4-2 vote in which President Xóchitl Gaytàn and Director Scott Baldermann were opposed, favoring candidate Julie Bañuelos. Director Carrie Olson voted against Lindsay three times before eventually being the deciding vote.

"I think it's healthy for our board to get somebody in this seat and for us to move forward to start building a team together," Olson said right before the vote.

>The video above is about declining enrollment with DPS.

Lindsay replaces Rev. Brad Laurvick whose resignation went into effect prior to the board's discussion and eventual vote. Laurvick submitted his letter of resignation in March after being named the minister of a parish in Fort Collins.

He was elected to the board in 2019, and his term would have ended in 2023 had he not resigned.

"This was unexpected," said Laurvick. "It's part of the difficult of living an occupation that's based on calling, and when I get called, I go."

"I wish you the best to continue the work of this board."

